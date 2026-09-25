Stole 700,000 euros in pension funds / Durrës court places former Post Office director under house arrest

The Durrës court has replaced pretrial detention with house arrest for Elisabeta Mataj, the former director of the Albanian Post branch in Durrës.

Të lidhura

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Mataj had been in pretrial detention since July while under investigation over the suspected embezzlement of around 69 million new lek in funds earmarked for pensions at post office branches in Shijak and Krujë.

According to information about the new decision, the court found that, at this stage of the investigation, there is insufficient evidence to continue the more restrictive measure.

The change in measure does not mean the investigation has been dropped or that Mataj has been found innocent. Criminal responsibility will be determined at the conclusion of the judicial proceedings.

Elisabeta Mataj is one of three Durrës Post Office officials involved in the investigation. In July, former finance chief Valbona Duni and cashier Paola Dana were placed under house arrest from the outset.

The investigation into the disappearance of around 700,000 euros is continuing.


Shtuar 25.09.2026 11:13

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