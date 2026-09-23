Janevska: Student decline linked to falling birth rates, not emigration

Minister of Education Vesna Janevska has clarified that the smaller number of first-grade students starting this year is not a result of high emigration, but is mainly linked to the decrease in birth rates.

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According to her, the data show a decline in first graders compared to previous years, but the enrollment process remains open until the end of September, meaning that the final figures could change.

“It is regrettable that the regulation on first-grade enrollment is not strictly implemented, because students should have been registered and entered into the electronic register as early as May or June. I confirm that registrations will continue until the last day of September, and the possibility of a slight decline in this number is not excluded,” said Minister of Education Vesna Janevska.

By the end of August, approximately 14,500 first-grade students had enrolled for the 2026/2027 school year. Ministry statistics show that this year there are about 200 fewer classes in elementary schools and 100 fewer classes in secondary schools. In parallel, 26 educational institutions in rural areas have no first-grade enrollees, a fact that confirms the progressive depopulation of many villages.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 16:20

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