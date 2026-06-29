Italy Hit by Storms and Flooding as Extreme Heat Begins to Recede

After a period of very high temperatures, Italy is now facing unstable weather conditions, as powerful storms have swept across several parts of the country, causing flooding and landslides.

In Alto Adige, heavy rainfall created numerous difficulties. In some areas, nearly 50 millimeters of rain were recorded in just one hour. As a result, some residents were forced to leave their homes, while in the Merano area firefighters rescued a person who had been left stranded in a garage after a river burst its banks.

Të lidhura

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Milan has also been placed under a flood warning, at a time when the latest heatwave has begun to gradually fade.

Despite this, temperatures remain high. In some parts of Italy, they are expected to rise to 37-38 degrees Celsius, while in the Po Valley and inland areas of Sardinia they could once again approach 40 degrees.

According to meteorologists, even stronger storms are expected from the middle of the week, before temperatures climb back above the average for this time of year.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 13:23

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