Kurti on Kosovo’s victory over Ireland: “The Dardans” played an excellent match at “Fadil Vokrri

Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, hailed the national team’s 1–0 victory over Ireland in the match played at the “Fadil Vokrri” Stadium.

Të lidhura

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Kosovo’s victory in the opening match of the new edition of the Nations League was secured by Vedat Muriqi, who scored in the 83rd minute.

In his reaction, Kurti praised the Dardans’ performance, stressing that the lead could have been even greater if the team had shown more luck in its finishing.

“With a little more luck in the ball’s flight, the result would have been 5–1 instead of 1–0,” Kurti wrote.

The prime minister congratulated Kosovo’s footballers and all Albanians on the triumph, describing the national team’s performance as excellent.

“Congratulations to Kosovo’s footballers and all Albanians on the victory in this important match against Ireland! An excellent performance tonight at the ‘Fadil Vokrri’ Stadium in the capital. Cheers!”, Kurti declared.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 23:56

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