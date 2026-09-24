Assembly Presidency to meet on Friday; parties announce next steps

The Constitutional Court’s decision has prompted the first reactions and warnings from parliamentary parties. The Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) has announced that it will propose a candidate for the position of the Assembly’s second deputy speaker at the next session, while the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) has spoken of the need to launch a new process for electing the president. Meanwhile, a meeting of the Assembly Presidency has been scheduled for Friday.

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The meeting is expected to begin at 11:00 a.m., with the agenda including a proposal to establish parliamentary committees, a review of the Report on the Expenditures of the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo for 2025, and other matters related to the responsibilities of the Presidency.

The political developments began immediately after the Constitutional Court’s decision concerning the constitution of the Assembly and the vote on the government.

The Constitutional Court has set October 6 as the deadline for electing the new president. Assembly Speaker Albulena Haxhiu did not provide details during the day about the steps to be taken in relation to this matter.

“Tomorrow, after the Presidency meeting, we will speak to the media. Let us honor the hero Afrim Bunjaku today and talk about other topics tomorrow. I will see you at the Assembly of Kosovo,” Haxhiu said.

The PDK confirmed that it will present its nominee for the position of deputy speaker at the next Assembly session, without providing further details.

The Democratic Party of Kosovo had previously withdrawn Vlora Çitaku’s candidacy after deputies from the Vetëvendosje Movement failed to support her during the constitutive session.

Meanwhile, the LDK believes that a solution must be found for the election of the president so that the country does not head toward new elections.

“There was only one name, we agreed on one name—no other name, no other possibility. That process is closed; a new process needs to be opened. The processes are harming the individual names…” said LDK deputy Lutfi Haziri.

A day earlier, the Constitutional Court found that the Assembly had been constituted after the expiry of the constitutional deadline. However, it requested that the procedure for electing the second deputy speaker continue—a position allocated to the PDK—while setting October 6 as the final date for electing the president.