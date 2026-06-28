Israeli media raise questions about Rama’s flights to Israel and his ties to businessman Ron Yeffet

The relationships between businessman Ron Yeffet, Edi Rama and the Albanian government have been the subject of extensive reporting in the Albanian media, where criticism of them has also been plentiful. Arben Ahmetaj, who held the post of Albania’s deputy prime minister until 2022, said in an interview in January 2026 that what he called the “Kayo Project” was “a corrupt project involving the transfer of Albanian state assets into private hands.”

Ahmetaj also stated that Yeffet had been involved in business dealings with Air Albania and had sought to buy Albania’s national debt. In April of this year, Belind Këlliçi, from the Democratic Party of Albania, the country’s main opposition force, went even further, saying that the fact that Ron Yeffet’s company, R&I Trading, is facing fraud allegations in an ongoing civil court case “threatens Albania’s position within NATO and the security of the entire North Atlantic Alliance.”

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This statement was linked to a lawsuit filed in a court in Florida by American businessman Mark Faist. According to his claims, Yeffet had used his closeness to Rama — even promising him a meeting with the prime minister — to deceive him about the investment opportunities offered by R&I.

So far, the allegations against Yeffet have not led to any official investigation. It also remains debatable whether a civil case in Florida involving only a few million dollars can be considered a risk to Albania’s security, much less to NATO. Nevertheless, the closeness between business interests and political power forged between Yeffet and Rama could intersect with public protests against the Kushner project and, ultimately, put Rama’s hold on power at risk.

Yeffet himself said in a conversation with the newspaper: “I have absolutely no connection to Air Albania. Opposition figures in Albania are using me and other businessmen as tools to attack and damage their prime minister.”

The Office of the Albanian Government also responded, stating: “There are so many absurd claims in public discourse in Albania that responding to each of them is not only impossible, but would itself be absurd. Kayo is a state-owned company established according to international standards with the aim of cooperating with the private sector in the public interest. The accusations against it show how easily the word ‘corruption’ is used today. This term is thrown around as casually as asking someone what they had for lunch, whereas it should be used only when there are serious and credible facts supporting such an accusation. In Kayo’s case, these accusations are entirely baseless.”

Ron Yeffet is described as a figure with close ties to the Albanian prime minister. He is often Rama’s guest at his large property in Albania, while in the country he has interests in real estate, infrastructure and defense. One of the most important elements of this relationship is the fact that a company owned by Yeffet is a partner of the Albanian state defense company Kayo.

As part of this cooperation, Yeffet and Kayo have set up a manufacturing plant in Albania, where armored vehicles, fire engines, ambulances and garbage collection trucks are produced. This joint venture sells its products to ministries of the Albanian government, as well as to African countries and other NATO member states.

Kayo’s Israeli ties are not limited to Yeffet alone. Last November, Haaretz reported that Elbit Systems would supply Albania with advanced artillery systems and drones in cooperation with Kayo, which would build a factory to produce these systems. Meanwhile, in April 2025, foreign media reported that Elbit would open a flight school in Albania.

Yeffet is not the only person from Israel’s business world who has relations with Rama. Another name close to him is businessman Sani Sanilevich, who serves as Albania’s Honorary Consul in Israel and is also active in Albania, where he is working on the construction of a hospital.

During his most recent trip to Israel, five months ago, Rama was Sanilevich’s guest. To get there, he traveled on a chartered plane, the payment for which was made by Sanilevich’s business partner, businessman Tzachi Nachmias.

An investigation published by Reporter.al revealed that this flight to Israel had not been covered by the Albanian government. Rama had stated that his visit included “elements related to security,” but despite this, it is still not known who ultimately paid for the flight.