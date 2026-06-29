Israel Officially Recognizes the Armenian Genocide, New Political Clashes With Turkey

The tragic events of 1915 were officially recognized by the Israeli government as the Armenian genocide after the decision was approved unanimously. During a Cabinet meeting, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar declared that “It is never too late to do the right thing.”

In Jerusalem, the move was welcomed positively by the Armenian community after many years of waiting. Sa’ar informed cabinet members that he had also received a letter of appreciation from the Armenian Church and the Armenian community of the Holy City.

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The decision also received the backing of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the Israeli government, this is a position tied to the acknowledgment of a historical fact that has previously been recognized by many other countries, including the United States.

For Ankara, however, the issue remains unacceptable. Israel’s move is expected to further deepen tensions with Turkey, which for years has opposed defining as genocide the massacre of Armenians carried out by the Ottoman Empire during the First World War.

The reaction from the Turkish Foreign Ministry was immediate, describing the decision as “political” and claiming that it is intended to cover up Israel’s crimes.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not comment directly on the Israeli government’s decision, but at an event of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) he repeated: “A genocide has been committed in Gaza. Without any doubt, we will hold them accountable for this.”

Israel’s initiative was made public after U.S. President Donald Trump praised Erdogan, saying: “He did everything I asked. He could have come out in support of Iran, because he is not a great admirer of Israel. But I asked him to stay out of this issue, and that is what he did,” Trump said.