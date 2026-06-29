Israel blows up Hezbollah tunnel in southern Lebanon, two days after agreement; Netanyahu: It contained hundreds of weapons

An operation by the Israeli army in southern Lebanon has led to the destruction of a long underground Hezbollah tunnel, just two days after a framework agreement was signed in Washington between Israel and Lebanon to ease tensions.

Confirmation of this development came through a joint statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz.

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Israeli authorities said the tunnel was more than 200 meters long and located at a depth of more than 25 meters. According to them, it contained hundreds of weapons, as well as launch silos for rockets aimed at Israel.

“This tunnel contained hundreds of weapons and launch silos directed against the State of Israel and its citizens,” the statement said.

In a separate announcement, the Israeli army said that four rocket launch positions had been discovered inside the tunnel.

Israeli authorities also said that the United States and the American envoy to Lebanon had been informed before the intervention about the operation to destroy this military infrastructure.

Meanwhile, an AFP journalist in the coastal city of Tyre, about 10 kilometers from the site of the explosion near the village of Majdal Zoun, reported seeing thick smoke rising from the area where the operation was taking place.

According to his report, residents of several communities south of Tyre left their homes after Lebanese media reported that the Israeli army was preparing to blow up Hezbollah infrastructure in that area.

This operation is taking place at a sensitive time, as only two days earlier the governments of Israel and Lebanon signed in Washington a framework agreement negotiated with U.S. mediation, which aims to create the conditions for the return of peace between the two countries after decades of hostility.

Under the agreement, Israel must withdraw its troops from the occupied territories in Lebanon, while Lebanese authorities, for their part, must first disarm Hezbollah and hand over control of the areas designated as “pilot zones” to the army.

However, Hezbollah has publicly opposed this agreement, making its implementation unclear and increasing uncertainty over the security situation on the border between the two countries.