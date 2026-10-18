Ismaili: Around 1,000 breast cancer cases annually, recovery is possible in the early stages

“Behind every carcinoma stands a mother, a female, a woman and, above all, a human life,” oncologist Ilir Ismaili told TVM2 during the pink month, the period dedicated to breast cancer awareness.

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He urged women to begin with self-examinations and then undergo breast ultrasounds and mammograms, as the timely detection of the disease makes a complete recovery possible for patients.

According to Ismaili, the emergence of breast carcinoma is linked to internal and external factors, while its exact origin is not always known. Internal factors include endocrine influences, early menstruation, late menopause, having children at a more advanced age, as well as not breastfeeding even in cases when a woman has given birth and had milk. He also mentioned the use of various hormonal preparations and lifestyle.

Among the external factors, the oncologist listed alcohol consumption, smoking, lack of physical activity and stress. According to him, the combination of these factors may influence the emergence of breast gland carcinoma.

Hope for patients was also conveyed by Turkish surgeon Omer Bender, who took part in an event organized in Skopje as part of the pink month and breast cancer awareness campaign.

He stressed that breast cancer is curable, especially when detected in its early stages, and urged women not to be afraid of checkups. Bender added that even in cases where the breast is lost, new aesthetic methods make it possible for the procedure not to be noticeable.

Ilir Ismaili said that North Macedonia has proper diagnostic procedures and that every patient has the opportunity and access to these services. According to him, the Ministry of Health is preparing the program and the carcinoma registry, through which the number of patients diagnosed with breast gland carcinoma in the country will be determined statistically—documents which, he emphasized, are lacking in neighboring states.