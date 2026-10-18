Fire at Police Station No. 3 in Tirana, three police officers injured

A tense situation has developed in the capital after several areas of Police Station No. 3 in Tirana caught fire.

Të lidhura None found

According to reports, three police officers were injured inside the building, suffering injuries to the lower parts of their bodies.

The incident is particularly concerning because the same building also houses detention facilities.

Immediately after the incident, a large number of police forces and a fire engine were dispatched to the scene to intervene and extinguish the flames.

So far, no further information has been released about the health condition of the three officers or the damage caused to the building.