Fire at Police Station No. 3 in Tirana, three police officers injured

Fire at Police Station No. 3 in Tirana, three police officers injured

A tense situation has developed in the capital after several areas of Police Station No. 3 in Tirana caught fire.

Të lidhura

None found

According to reports, three police officers were injured inside the building, suffering injuries to the lower parts of their bodies.

The incident is particularly concerning because the same building also houses detention facilities.

Immediately after the incident, a large number of police forces and a fire engine were dispatched to the scene to intervene and extinguish the flames.

So far, no further information has been released about the health condition of the three officers or the damage caused to the building.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 19:24

Tags: , , , , ,
Photo news/ Students mock the €2,500 reward for police officers

Photo news/ Students mock the €2,500 reward for police officers
Spiropali absent from Socialist group meeting after calling on Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis

Spiropali absent from Socialist group meeting after calling on Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis
Students, teachers and parents prepare for protests as Greek police go on alert

Students, teachers and parents prepare for protests as Greek police go on alert
Drone footage/massive turnout of lecturers at students’ protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office! Young people reject dialogue, demand Rama’s resignation

Drone footage/massive turnout of lecturers at students’ protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office! Young people reject dialogue, demand Rama’s resignation
Albanian-speaking clubs and organizations can use Listub Studio, a new platform from a Kosovo-founded company in Germany, for free

Albanian-speaking clubs and organizations can use Listub Studio, a new platform from a Kosovo-founded company in Germany, for free
Economy committee sets work agenda; Rizvanolli and Kusari Lila to report in December

Economy committee sets work agenda; Rizvanolli and Kusari Lila to report in December
Indictment filed against 12 people over fraud in oil product imports

Indictment filed against 12 people over fraud in oil product imports
Prosecutors in Macedonia ask the Constitutional Court for a swift ruling on salary coefficients

Prosecutors in Macedonia ask the Constitutional Court for a swift ruling on salary coefficients