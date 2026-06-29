Is the LDK tying the formation of institutions to the post of president? Blerim Sinani explains

LDK Vice President Lutfi Haziri has announced that the 18 MPs of this party can vote as a single bloc only if the candidate for president comes from the ranks of the LDK.

This position marks a shift from the party’s earlier statements. Months ago, the LDK had insisted that the post of president should be entrusted to a non-partisan and unifying figure, whereas now it is linking support for the creation of institutions to the election of one of its own candidates to this position.

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In the June 7 elections, the Democratic League of Kosovo had run with Vjosa Osmani for president, presenting her as a figure who could unite the political spectrum.

Blerim Sinani, an LDK member and candidate for MP from this party, believes that talks on the distribution of institutional responsibilities should not be interpreted as placing party interests above those of the state.

He says political agreements are common practice in a democratic system, especially when no party has the numbers to govern alone. According to him, the goal should not be merely to break the political deadlock, but to build stable and functional institutions.

“I think the question is built on an assumption with which I do not agree. I do not believe that discussing institutional responsibilities means placing party interests ahead of state interests.

When no party has the votes to govern on its own, agreements are a normal part of democracy. Naturally, in those talks the responsibilities each side will take on are also discussed.

For me, the state interest is not simply to create institutions just to get through the situation. The state interest is to create institutions that last, that function, and that have a serious agreement behind them. If an agreement serves this purpose, then it also serves the state,” Sinani told “Bota sot”.