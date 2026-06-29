Is “Soravia” Bringing Taulant Balla and Ali Ahmeti Together?

Questions are being raised as to whether the growing closeness between Albanian Socialist Party MP Taulant Balla and Democratic Union for Integration leader Ali Ahmeti is merely a coincidence.

The perception of this closeness has increased recently, as Balla—who has declared “war” on several former KLA members from Albania and has tried to oppose the protests against Edi Rama’s government in Tirana—is being seen as increasingly close to the head of DUI. This impression was further reinforced by his posting on social media of one of Ali Ahmeti’s speeches, a move viewed as unusual.

Të lidhura

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In this context, the question arises as to what connects Taulant Balla with Ali Ahmeti and whether the company “Pe-Vla-Ku” may be at the center of this connection.

According to published claims, one of the shareholders in this company appears to be a close associate of the Balla family, a circumstance that is said to have also been identified by SPAK. He is also considered close to the Ahmeti family, as the company in question is listed as a co-owner in the purchase of the “Soravia” Shopping Center in Skopje, which was bought by Drin Ahmeti, Ali Ahmeti’s nephew.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 14:51

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