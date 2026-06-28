Iran reacts after tensions with the US: Management of the Strait of Hormuz does not belong to any foreign country

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said today that no state or other structure, apart from Iran, bears responsibility for administering the Strait of Hormuz.

During an official visit to Baghdad, he warned that any involvement in managing this maritime route from Tehran, beyond what is provided for in the memorandum of understanding with Washington, would delay its reopening and escalate tensions, as has been seen over the past two nights.

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Tehran and Washington are accusing each other of violating the ceasefire set out in the memorandum of understanding signed on June 17, which is linked to control of the Strait of Hormuz.

This strait, a narrow maritime corridor about 30 km long between Iran and Oman, reopened on June 17. However, Tehran has allowed passage only along its coastal line and has threatened to strike any vessel that does not comply with this rule.

Clashes began to gradually resume from Thursday, after Oman announced the opening of an alternative maritime route, presented as a measure undertaken in cooperation with the UN to evacuate sailors and ships that had remained stranded.

Shortly afterward, a cargo ship passing through the Strait outside the framework of this initiative was hit by an “unknown missile.”

The US attributed this attack to Iran and then struck Iranian territory, prompting a response from Tehran against American positions, particularly in Bahrain.

The same development was repeated yesterday, when an oil tanker was hit by a missile of unknown origin. In response, US air forces attacked Iran’s military infrastructure, while today Tehran retaliated with missiles and drones toward Kuwait and Bahrain.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the country is determined to “defend its national sovereignty,” while condemning the US attacks “against surveillance and control facilities on the southern coast.”

On the other hand, Kuwait condemned Iran’s “hateful and repeated attacks,” describing them as actions that “undermine” efforts to end the war in the Middle East and as a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty.

In Bahrain, where alarm sirens were heard twice during the night, the military announced that it had “intercepted and destroyed a number of missiles used in these covert Iranian attacks.”

Meanwhile, the Revolutionary Guard stressed that “measures have been taken” to monitor traffic in the Strait. According to it, “from now on, ships that violate the rules will be dealt with with increased severity.”

Abbas Araghchi also expressed support for implementing a security framework that would include “all countries in the region and without the presence or interference of any foreign country.”