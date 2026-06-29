Iran Denies Trump’s Claim of a Meeting in Doha, Foreign Ministry: No Talks With the U.S. Tomorrow

Tehran has dismissed claims that talks with the United States will take place tomorrow, contradicting statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai said an Iranian delegation will travel to Qatar this week, but stressed that the visit is not connected to the presence of U.S. officials in Doha.

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He also emphasized that Tehran has not entered into negotiations to reach a final agreement with Washington. According to him, before any such step, U.S. conduct must first reflect implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), an issue Iran considers particularly important.

The same position was also reiterated by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who said that no meeting is scheduled in Qatar this week between Iranian “technical teams” and U.S. officials.

Earlier, Donald Trump had announced that a meeting between U.S. and Iranian representatives would be held in Doha on Tuesday, claiming that the request had come from Tehran.

“Iran has requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha,” Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform.