IPH urges caution over food poisoning due to high temperatures

The heatwave has now turned into a health emergency in Europe. As temperatures in Albania approach 40 degrees Celsius, specialists from the Institute of Public Health are urging citizens to be cautious and avoid going out during peak hours.

According to specialist Rudina Çumashi, the risk affects the entire population. She stresses that the elderly and people with chronic illnesses or other health problems should check their blood pressure and diabetes from time to time, stay in cool environments, be careful with taking medication, and always remain in contact with their family doctor or specialist physician.

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Specialists also advise consuming healthy foods, but underline that in these temperatures extra attention must be paid to avoiding food poisoning.

As she explains, nutrition during hot days should consist of light meals, liquid foods, products rich in fresh seasonal vegetables, as well as fruit.

On the other hand, special care is required in the preparation and storage of food, as high temperatures encourage spoilage and may increase the risk of diarrhea, vomiting, or food poisoning, she added.

Attention should also be paid when visiting beaches and swimming pools. In addition to sunburn, the waters can cause various skin infections, so specialists are calling for the maintenance of personal hygiene.