IPH urges caution over food poisoning due to high temperatures

The heatwave has now turned into a health emergency in Europe. As temperatures in Albania approach 40 degrees Celsius, specialists from the Institute of Public Health are urging citizens to be cautious and avoid going out during peak hours.

According to specialist Rudina Çumashi, the risk affects the entire population. She stresses that the elderly and people with chronic illnesses or other health problems should check their blood pressure and diabetes from time to time, stay in cool environments, be careful with taking medication, and always remain in contact with their family doctor or specialist physician.

Të lidhura

None found

Specialists also advise consuming healthy foods, but underline that in these temperatures extra attention must be paid to avoiding food poisoning.

As she explains, nutrition during hot days should consist of light meals, liquid foods, products rich in fresh seasonal vegetables, as well as fruit.

On the other hand, special care is required in the preparation and storage of food, as high temperatures encourage spoilage and may increase the risk of diarrhea, vomiting, or food poisoning, she added.

Attention should also be paid when visiting beaches and swimming pools. In addition to sunburn, the waters can cause various skin infections, so specialists are calling for the maintenance of personal hygiene.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 20:06

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock

Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock
Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails

Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails
Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny

Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny
Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child

Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child
Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure

Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure
EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process

EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process
Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators

Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators
Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00

Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00
Perabetcasibombetparkbetpark girişGrandpashabetgrandpashabetcasibomGrandpashabetlunabetcasibomMeritkingCasibomCasibomdamabetcasibombetpascasibomjojobet girişKickmatbetdeneme bonusu veren sitelerMadridbetMadridbetJojobetJojobetgrandpashabetHoliganbetnakitbahisJojobetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetjojobetcasibomjojobetjojobetcasibomcasibom girişholiganbetBetpasjojobetjojobet girişimajbetjojobetbetcio