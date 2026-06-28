Ina Zhupa raises the alarm over the Erzen Canyon: The Skorana Gorge is being destroyed, government accused of another environmental crime

Ina Zhupa, chair of the Committee on Culture, Tourism and the Diaspora, has denounced the damage to the Skorana Gorge in the Erzen Canyon, describing the situation as another “environmental crime” and blaming the government for sinking one of Tirana’s natural gems.

Through a video, Zhupa says that what has happened in this area is not the result of a natural disaster, but a consequence of bad governance. According to her, the dumping of inert waste and the uncontrolled activity of construction companies have led to the destruction of one of the most beautiful natural destinations near Tirana.

Të lidhura

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She says that the Skorana Gorge, where families, young people and tourists once spent time enjoying nature and the waters of the Erzen, has now been turned into a severely damaged area.

In her reaction, Zhupa calls for those responsible to be investigated and brought before the law, while raising the need to strengthen legislation and inspections to protect natural assets.

According to her, Albania cannot continue losing its most precious natural assets one by one, while the government promotes tourism through propaganda but allows the destruction of the very nature that makes the country unique.

Zhupa also raises the question of what kind of tourism can be spoken of in Tirana, sarcastically suggesting that it is turning into construction and concrete tourism.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 17:50

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