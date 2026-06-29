IKMT Imposes Fine and Halts Activity Over Illegal Intervention in the Bed of the Valbona River

Following reports of illegal activity being carried out in the bed of the Valbona River, the National Inspectorate for the Protection of Territory conducted on-site inspections.

The inspection found that the entity Sh.Mulosmani was extracting inert materials from the riverbed, in violation of the requirements set out by law.

Të lidhura

None found

For the violations identified, IKMT took administrative measures by fining the entity 2,000,000 lekë and suspending its activity until it obtains the relevant permit in accordance with the legislation in force.

The entity was also ordered to correct the identified violations and eliminate their consequences.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 21:38

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