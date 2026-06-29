Hoti criticizes the Government after Sorensen’s statement in Dubrovnik: Five years of diplomatic decline, Washington was rejected and Ohrid was accepted

Avdullah Hoti, a member of the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) and former prime minister, has criticized the way the Government of Kosovo has handled international agreements, describing the past five years as a period of “diplomatic degradation.”

In a Facebook post, he said the executive had refused to implement the Washington Agreement, while accepting the Ohrid Agreement, which, according to him, is now being treated as an international obligation for Kosovo.

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Hoti underlined that the Washington Agreement remains unimplemented even six years after it was signed, including the American gas project.

“The Washington Agreement has not been implemented for six years now. Even today, when all of Europe is up in arms to completely eliminate any dependence on Russian gas, Kurti and his henchmen are rejecting the American gas project while rambling about other energy supply alternatives,” he wrote.

According to Hoti, the approach has been entirely different when it comes to the Ohrid Agreement.

“But they did not hesitate to accept the Ohrid Agreement, which according to Sorensen now constitutes an international obligation for Kosovo,” he added.

He also attached to his post a photo from yesterday’s statement by Peter Sorensen, the European Union envoy for the Kosovo–Serbia dialogue. During the Dubrovnik Forum, Sorensen stated that the Ohrid Agreement constitutes an international commitment and remains in force even though it has not been signed.