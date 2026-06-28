Heatwave of up to 35°C brings thousands of holidaymakers to Vlora’s beaches

With temperatures this weekend reaching as high as 35 degrees Celsius, the coast of Vlora has been filled with thousands of holidaymakers.

To spend the final days of June, many visitors from across the country, as well as numerous groups of foreign tourists, have headed to this coastal area.

Të lidhura

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From early in the morning, the beaches were crowded, while the clear sky, hot weather and the cleanliness of the sea provided favorable conditions for a holiday.

A high number of tourists is also expected in the coming days, reinforcing Vlora’s position as one of the most sought-after destinations of the summer season.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 17:05

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