Environment Inspectorate suspends company activity and issues three fines

Field inspections for environmental and water protection have continued by the Environment Inspectorate, which has halted the operations of one company and issued three administrative fines for identified violations.

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The Minister of Environment and Spatial Planning, Fitore Pacolli, announced that this week the work of a company involved in aggregate separation was suspended because it did not hold a water permit.

“For the violations identified in water management and in operator activities, three administrative fines have been issued,” Pacolli stated.

Inspectors have also checked stone crushers, which have been asked to submit their dust analysis reports for 2026.

Meanwhile, deficiencies in water management were identified at the radioactive waste storage site at the Kosova A Thermal Power Plant. A deadline has been set for their remediation.

The minister said that inspections were also carried out regarding interventions in watercourses in several municipalities.

“The Inspectorate will continue inspections and will take legal measures for any identified violation,” Pacolli stressed.