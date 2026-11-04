Bekim Sali declares properties in Skopje, rental income and two dental clinics

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of European Affairs Bekim Sali has submitted his asset declaration to the State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption. It includes real estate in Skopje, businesses and rental income.

The declaration lists agricultural land in Čair measuring 1,125 square meters and valued at 600,000 denars. In Matka, Sali has also declared 6,254 square meters of agricultural land acquired through inheritance, of which he owns 4/16.

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In the Municipality of Centar in Skopje, he fully owns three business premises measuring 158, 300 and 82 square meters, respectively. Their declared values are 11 million, 24.6 million and 7.38 million denars.

The declared assets also include properties belonging to his family members. His sister owns an 84-square-meter business premises in Čair, valued at 10.3 million denars. Meanwhile, a 662-square-meter plot of construction land in Vizbeg is registered in his wife’s name and valued at 1.5 million denars.

Sali has declared that he earns 648,000 denars a year from renting out property.

In terms of business interests, PZU “Molar Dent” and PZU “Molar Implant” are registered in his name. His wife has declared two other companies, “Anna Bora Atelier” and “Bleta-S”, based in Skopje.