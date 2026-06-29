He Was Ready to Spend His Entire Fortune to Get Meta Out of Prison, Kujtim Cakrani Speaks About His Split With the Former President! Was the Conspiracy the Reason?

One of the news stories few people expected was the “split” between lawyer Kujtim Cakrani and former president Ilir Meta. Only a short time ago, Cakrani publicly declared that he was ready to spend his entire fortune just to get Ilir Meta out of his cell; however, what once appeared to be a relationship built on trust and determination apparently did not stand the test of time.

The “Cakrani” Law Firm officially announced the termination of its professional relationship with the head of the Freedom Party, arguing that the decision came as a result of the loss of mutual trust and the lack of cooperation between the parties.

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Regarding this decision, Ilir Meta’s former lawyer spoke in an interview with Top Channel, where he was asked by journalist Anila Hoxha whether his statement after one of the court hearings, in which he denied the existence of a conspiracy against Meta, was the moment that brought about the final rift between them.

Cakrani clarified that his positions have always been based on the evidence and facts contained in the investigative file, and not on perceptions or emotions.

“We need to understand something: I do not speak based on emotions, I speak based on the evidence and facts contained in the file. Even though I know the file well in detail, I cannot speak of conspiracies that do not exist. There are no conspiracies, there is no testimony, there are no facts, there is nothing, and I do not believe that from a procedural standpoint there is any conspiracy against the former president,” the lawyer said, adding further that there may have been developments and conspiracies before Meta’s arrest, but no procedural elements supporting claims of a conspiracy in the criminal proceedings.

“I don’t know, there may be other conspiracies, there may be political conspiracies, in the management of that situation before the arrest and so on. There is no conspiracy against him from a procedural point of view, or from the point of view of the witnesses or the evidence that is there,” he said, among other things.