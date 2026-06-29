Haziri: LDK remains committed to building institutions

The Democratic League of Kosovo held a Presidency meeting together with branch chairpersons, focusing on the post-election situation and future political actions. The party’s deputy leader, Lutfi Haziri, stressed that LDK remains committed to playing an active role in building institutions.

This meeting is being held after the result of the June 7 elections, at a time when calls have also been made for the resignation of LDK leader Lumir Abdixhiku.

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According to Haziri, the College of Branches is reviewing the situation created after the elections, while the party’s official positions will be published only after the meeting concludes.

“Today we have the LDK College of Branches. In the post-election situation, it is part of the process in which the LDK leader and LDK bodies begin to address the post-election situation. This serves the political processes in which LDK has in principle decided to be an active part of building institutions. And naturally, on all issues, after the meeting ends, someone on behalf of LDK will speak. Everything that comes out of this meeting will be made known to you after the meeting,” Haziri said.

The LDK Presidency meeting began at 15:00 in the presence of branch chairpersons, and it is expected that post-election political developments, as well as the position the party will take in the upcoming institutional processes, will be addressed during it.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 16:21

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