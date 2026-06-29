Haziri clarifies whether there are talks on a coalition between LDK and LVV

LDK Deputy Chairman Lutfi Haziri also spoke about reports mentioning the possibility of a coalition with the Vetëvendosje Movement after the February 14 elections.

According to him, so far there has been no invitation in this direction, neither from the other side nor from LDK.

Të lidhura None found

“Allow me to confirm once again: we have neither received an invitation nor offered one to anyone. The inclusive principles according to the latest election result recognize the right of the first party and recognize our rights as a political party with the weight given to us by the citizens of the Republic. There have been no meetings so far as we speak, because there has been no invitation. We too have come out with a political principle; we have said that the political process requires Kosovo to establish normality and institutional stability. That is all,” Haziri said.

He further stressed that any other claims remain within the framework of speculation, linking this to the political crisis in the country.

“The other parts are speculative, they are Pristina conspiracies. It is already known that in every kind of capital of conspiracy we are accommodated because we have a political crisis. As long as there is a political crisis, it will be like this, but LDK is immune to this, it is immune to every political offer,” added the LDK deputy chairman.