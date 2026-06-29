Haxhiu takes part in command handover ceremony at Camp Bondsteel

Acting President of the Republic of Kosovo, Albulena Haxhiu, took part today at Camp Bondsteel in the U.S. Army Area Support Group Balkans command acceptance ceremony, where COL Kurt A. Rorvik officially assumed duty as the new commander of Area Support Group Balkans.

In a Facebook post, Haxhiu wrote that she was present at this important ceremony, emphasizing that at the same time the service and dedication of the outgoing commander were honored, as well as Camp Bondsteel’s cooperation to date with security institutions, civil authorities, and the citizens of Kosovo.

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She also wished COL Rorvik success in his new responsibility, expressing confidence that cooperation between the Camp Bondsteel command and the institutions of the Republic of Kosovo will continue to strengthen in the interest of the country’s security, regional stability, and the well-being of our citizens.

“Kosovo remains forever grateful to the United States of America and the U.S. Armed Forces for their vital and irreplaceable contribution to our freedom, independence, and state-building,” Haxhiu wrote.