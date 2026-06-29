Haxhiu takes part in command handover ceremony at Camp Bondsteel

Acting President of the Republic of Kosovo, Albulena Haxhiu, took part today at Camp Bondsteel in the U.S. Army Area Support Group Balkans command acceptance ceremony, where COL Kurt A. Rorvik officially assumed duty as the new commander of Area Support Group Balkans.

In a Facebook post, Haxhiu wrote that she was present at this important ceremony, emphasizing that at the same time the service and dedication of the outgoing commander were honored, as well as Camp Bondsteel’s cooperation to date with security institutions, civil authorities, and the citizens of Kosovo.

Të lidhura

None found

She also wished COL Rorvik success in his new responsibility, expressing confidence that cooperation between the Camp Bondsteel command and the institutions of the Republic of Kosovo will continue to strengthen in the interest of the country’s security, regional stability, and the well-being of our citizens.

“Kosovo remains forever grateful to the United States of America and the U.S. Armed Forces for their vital and irreplaceable contribution to our freedom, independence, and state-building,” Haxhiu wrote.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 15:35

Tags: , , ,
Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock

Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock
Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails

Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails
Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny

Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny
Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child

Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child
Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure

Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure
EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process

EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process
Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators

Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators
Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00

Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00
Perabetcasibombetparkbetpark girişGrandpashabetgrandpashabetcasibomGrandpashabetlunabetcasibomMeritkingCasibomCasibomdamabetcasibombetpascasibomjojobet girişKickmatbetdeneme bonusu veren sitelerMadridbetMadridbetJojobetJojobetgrandpashabetHoliganbetnakitbahisJojobetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetjojobetcasibomjojobetjojobetcasibomcasibom girişholiganbetBetpasjojobetjojobet girişimajbetjojobetbetcio