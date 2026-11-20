The National Council for Economy and Investments convened this afternoon under the leadership of Kosovo’s acting Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, to examine opportunities and obstacles in cooperation between the public and private sectors.

In a notice published on Facebook, Kurti described this cooperation as essential for the country’s long-term economic development, emphasizing that it is not merely a desire but an economic and state necessity.

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According to him, the role of institutions is to guarantee the enforcement of the law, a safe environment, and equal conditions for everyone, while businesses should contribute through investments, production, exports, and the creation of new jobs.

Speaking about economic performance, Kurti noted that Kosovo has shown resilience and capacity for expansion, despite internal difficulties and global uncertainties.

He announced that the value of goods and services exports has exceeded five billion euros, while diaspora remittances have reached a historic level of around 1.4 billion euros.

Furthermore, economic growth during the first six months of this year was recorded at 4.7 percent of Gross Domestic Product.

These figures, according to the acting prime minister, reflect the vitality of the private sector, investor confidence, and the strong ties of Kosovo’s economy with its diaspora and international markets.