Habjon Hasani Mocks “Albanian Files”: It Could Turn Into an Indictment Against Rama

The debates that have erupted around the architectural catalogue “Albanian Files” have also been commented on by journalist Habjon Hasani, who linked the issue to Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Through a reaction on social media, Hasani used strongly ironic tones on the subject.

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“I wouldn’t be surprised if, after a few months, the entire ‘Albanian Files’ catalogue were used as an indictment against Edi Rama. This, in a sense, would put his name in history as the only prime minister for whom an indictment has been conceived, financed and published by his own hand.”