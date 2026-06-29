Gun attack on a school in Nigeria, several students taken hostage during exams

A group of armed men attacked a school in northeastern Nigeria, kidnapping several students who were taking exams at the time, police said.

Police spokesman Nahum Kenneth Dassou said the attackers broke into the school in the town of Lasa and opened sporadic fire to cause panic before taking the students hostage.

Të lidhura None found

Following the incident, the army, police and other security agencies launched a large-scale search operation in the surrounding forests, aiming to find the 16- to 17-year-old students, who were sitting the National Examinations Council exams.

The exact number of students abducted is still unknown.