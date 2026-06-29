Gjini speaks with Arian Zeka: Kosovo’s inclusion in the American gas network, a decision of strategic importance

Alliance leader Ardian Gjini met today with the head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Kosovo, Arian Zeka.

During the discussion, the parties underlined that economic development is essential to Kosovo’s future. It was also emphasized that state policies must ensure long-term energy stability, an uninterrupted electricity supply, and the creation of conditions that enable the full use of the country’s economic potential.

Të lidhura

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At the meeting, special attention was also devoted to the strategic importance of Kosovo’s inclusion in the American gas network, describing this as a vital step toward strengthening energy security and economic stability in the future.

Cooperation with the American Chamber and other business organizations was also praised, while the private sector was regarded as the main driver of Kosovo’s economy. At the same time, interinstitutional cooperation with the business community was highlighted as a key factor in encouraging investment and sustainable economic growth in the country.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 15:36

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