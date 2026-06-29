Gashi from Istanbul: The summit in Ankara must send the message that NATO stands united

The Speaker of the Assembly of North Macedonia, Afrim Gashi, took part today in the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Parliamentary Summit, which is being held in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 28 and 29, 2026, according to a statement from the Assembly.

The NATO PA meeting, bringing together the speakers of parliament of the Alliance’s member states, along with the heads of the parliamentary delegations to the NATO PA, is being held ahead of the NATO Summit, which will take place next week in Ankara, Turkey.

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NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmilla Shekerinska also addressed the summit, assessing that the security risks and successfully thwarted incidents during the recent period show that NATO is strong and capable of defending its territory. According to her, for this reason it must be ensured that the Alliance’s defense capacity remains strong. She also expressed the expectation that at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, all allies will present concrete plans to meet the obligation to invest five percent of GDP in defense.

In his address, Gashi said that in a world characterized by uncertainty, disinformation, and geopolitical shocks, the weight of parliaments is greater today than ever before. He underlined that the Ankara Summit must send a clear political signal that NATO is united, that the transatlantic bond remains strong, and that Article 5 remains the foundation of our collective security.

“The world is changing rapidly. That is why NATO must remain not only strong, but also agile and ready to respond quickly, with a strategic vision and implementation processes that match the pace and complexity of the threats we face,” Gashi stressed.

He added that North Macedonia is a NATO ally positioned in a strategically sensitive region, and therefore it is essential that investment in the Western Balkans continue through further enlargement, deepening partnerships, and strengthening security cooperation initiatives.