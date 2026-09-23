From ‘Okay’ to creative banners on the eighth night of mass revolt in support of KLA leaders

Just like previous nights, a large participation of young people was noticed tonight as well, who continue to raise their voice against the 81-year prison sentence for Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli, Jakup Krasniqi, and Rexhep Selimi.

Të lidhura None found

Endrit Thaçi and Klestor Veseli, the sons of Hashim Thaçi and Kadri Veseli, are also continuing to join the protesters. Endrit was seen wearing a shirt/sweater with his father’s famous phrase written on it: “Okay” – the word Thaçi used moments after the sentence was announced.

Meanwhile, the young people, in addition to the message “I love you, you know,” have continued the march with other creative banners.



