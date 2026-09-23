Fire in the Lazarat field, rapid intervention extinguishes the flames

On Wednesday evening, a fire broke out in the field area of the village of Lazarat in Gjirokastër, threatening to spread due to terrain conditions.

Të lidhura None found

Around 9:15 p.m., the Gjirokastër Fire Department received the alert and immediately dispatched a firefighting team to the scene.

Upon arrival, the crew found that the flames had engulfed an area of grass and shrubs. The terrain relief increased the risk of the fire expanding, but thanks to the rapid intervention of the firefighting forces, the flames were fully contained and extinguished.

No material damage or injuries have been reported from this incident.