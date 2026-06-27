Four sanitary landfills open to accept waste from citizens, Pacolli: There is no longer any reason to dump it in nature

Fitore Pacolli, the acting Minister of Environment, Spatial Planning and Infrastructure, announced that the official acceptance of waste from citizens has begun at four sanitary landfills operated by the Kosovo Landfill Management Company (KMDK).

She said that citizens can now take their waste to the sanitary landfills in Mirash, Landovicë, Velekincë and Dumnicë, where they are provided with a legal and safe space for disposal.

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According to Pacolli, these landfills will accept waste from citizens every Saturday, from 08:00 to 16:00.

She stressed that, with the provision of this service, there should no longer be any reason or justification for dumping waste in nature or at illegal landfill sites.

Pacolli also called on citizens to make use of this opportunity and contribute to protecting the environment, underlining that responsibility for a cleaner and greener Kosovo belongs to everyone.

“We all have a duty to protect the environment and make our Kosovo clean and green,” Pacolli wrote in her announcement.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 00:33

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