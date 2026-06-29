Former Clinton adviser: The project on Sazan could give Albania a completely new image

Appearing this Monday in the Euronews Albania studio with Esmeralda Mulaj, former President Bill Clinton adviser Christopher Hyland commented on a range of issues, including foreign investment in Albania, with a particular focus on the project on Sazan.

During the conversation, Hyland emphasized the long-standing historical ties between Albania and the United States of America. Speaking about the project proposed by Jared Kushner, he described it as a major economic opportunity of international scale.

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“The US has a long history with Albania. If it were not for President Willson, the breakup of Albania would have led to its non-existence.

We have had a woman in the US who wanted to become Queen of Albania. American supporters have never stopped speaking about Albania and Albanians in successive US administrations.

Albania must be open to investment. As for Kushner’s project, it is a multinational project involving the US, Saudi Arabia, and investors coming from all over the world and from international investment. Albania has many colors, like those used by your prime minister.

No one is more concerned than I am about protecting protected areas, and the island where the investment will be made is, in a way, ruined, and investors will pour billions of dollars into changing it, so this is, in a way, a kind of gift for Albania.

I have visited many of Albania’s national parks, and in these places there are hotels, there are resorts, and I support the idea that these investments should be open to citizens, so that they can experience that investment,” he said.

According to Hyland, Sazan Island is currently in a degraded condition, and the planned multi-billion-dollar investment would bring about a major transformation, giving the country, in his view, an entirely new image.

He also added that he has visited many national parks in Albania, where he saw hotels and resorts, while supporting the idea that such investments should be accessible to citizens, so that they too have the opportunity to experience them.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 13:24

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