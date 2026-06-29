Foreign tourists report a waiter’s behavior in Golem: “I f*** your family”

A foreign tourist contacted the newsroom of JOQ Albania to report an incident which, according to her, took place at the “Corner” pizzeria in the Golem area, where she and her husband claim they were confronted with insulting and aggressive behavior from a waiter.

According to her account, the couple had ordered food, but since they do not eat pork, she wanted to find out whether the pizza they had been served contained that ingredient. The tourist says she tried several times to get the waiter’s attention, but for around 20 minutes he ignored her while continuing to serve other tables.

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She says that she then approached the waiter herself to ask for an explanation, but communication between them became tense and, for this reason, they decided to leave the restaurant without eating the food.

According to her, at that moment the waiter asked them to pay, while she objected on the grounds that they had not touched the food and that they had been treated inappropriately.

In the video sent to the newsroom of JOQ Albania, the waiter can be seen insulting the couple with vulgar language and can be heard addressing them with offensive expressions in Albanian.

In the footage, he also appears to behave aggressively toward the tourists, while several people who were in the restaurant intervene to calm him down and prevent the situation from escalating further.

The tourist says that after the incident, neither the manager nor the owner of the pizzeria contacted them to apologize or to provide clarification about what had happened.

“I spent 10 wonderful days in Albania and this was our last day. I never expected to face such treatment in a tourist area. It was a very shocking experience for me and my husband,” she says in the message sent to JOQ Albania.

The newsroom of JOQ Albania remains open to a response from the managers of the pizzeria, should they wish to give their version of the incident that took place.