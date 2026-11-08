Fined 5 million lekë for Saturday’s protest, 17-year-old: “I can’t afford to pay it. My family lives on disability benefits, and nothing frightens me

The protester, a 17-year-old who was fined 5 million lekë for Saturday’s protest, spoke exclusively to News24. He said he does not have the money to pay such a hefty fine.

He said that his family lives on disability benefits and that they are in extremely difficult circumstances.

Të lidhura None found

The protester said that nothing frightens him and that he will continue protesting until Edi Rama leaves office.

Protester: I was playing; I was not part of the protest.

I did not tell my father because I cannot pay the 5,000 euros within 10 days. My mother died many years ago. My family members receive disability benefits, totaling 240,000 lekë.

It is nowhere near enough for us. I worked in a furniture workshop and earned 360,000 lekë, but it is not enough for anything. I took to the streets for my rights and the rights of Albania. The state gives me nothing for my mother’s death; I only receive a scholarship at school.

I have no way of finding the money. I will continue taking part in protests until Rama resigns. Nothing frightens me.