Fatmir Limani: After Leaving DUI, They Said I Was Finished, but I Rose Again

Asked about the role he will have after the Government’s reshuffle, Minister of Social Policy, Demography and Youth Fatmir Limani did not reveal details. According to him, what is essential is not what position he will hold, but whether opportunities will be opened up for young people.

Speaking about his departure from DUI, Limani said that “when I left DUI, someone thought I would die, but I was reborn.” He also commented on his departure from VLEN, saying that “we are reborn and reborn again to create conditions for young people.”/TV21

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Shtuar 29.06.2026 14:49

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