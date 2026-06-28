Fatal accident in Barcelona, two dead after a driver fleeing police crashed into a vehicle stopped at a traffic light

A serious road accident that occurred this morning in Barcelona’s Poblenou neighborhood claimed the lives of two people, while another was injured.

According to the Catalan Police (Mossos), it all began when the driver of a car was reported by a parking lot for dangerous driving, prompting its managers to alert the authorities.

Të lidhura None found

The driver then tried to escape the police and flee in the vehicle. A short time later, he crashed into a car that had stopped at a traffic light, an impact in which both drivers died at the scene.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and extricated the injured person, who was then taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Authorities are awaiting the autopsy results to determine whether the driver had used any substance and was therefore driving in that manner, or whether he was suffering from some illness.