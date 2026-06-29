Extreme heat in Europe, in Germany police cool residents with water-spraying vehicles

One of the harshest heat waves ever recorded has swept across Europe, pushing temperatures up to 40°C in some areas and bringing serious consequences for public health, energy supply, and infrastructure.

In France, according to the national public health agency, around 1,000 people have died as a result of the high temperatures. Most of the victims are elderly, while authorities stress that the toll could rise as hospitals and care centers continue updating their data.

Të lidhura

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Scorching temperatures have caused major difficulties in several European countries, including Germany, France, Austria, and Poland. In Berlin, police deployed water-cannon vehicles on the streets to cool people down, while residents have been advised to avoid staying in the sun and to drink as much water as possible.

Climate experts consider this one of the strongest heat episodes ever to hit the continent, noting that climate change is making such events more frequent and more dangerous. According to them, phenomena that once appeared rarely are now becoming almost an annual occurrence.

The impact of this situation has also been felt in energy and transport. High temperatures have forced the suspension or restriction of some railway lines due to damage to infrastructure, while power grids are facing heavy strain from rising demand for cooling.

In Hungary, a nuclear power plant has reduced production because the waters of the Danube River used for cooling have overheated. In Italy, meanwhile, the low level of the Po River has allowed seawater to penetrate inland, putting agriculture at risk.

Authorities have warned that in the coming days some regions could be hit by severe storms, while the heat wave is expected to gradually shift toward Central Europe and the Balkans.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 17:05

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