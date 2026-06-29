Extreme heat grips Europe, more than 1,300 victims

Europe is experiencing the peak of a severe heatwave, with temperatures in many cities approaching or exceeding 40°C. Turin, Milan, Naples and Rome are among the hardest-hit areas, where maximum temperatures are nearing 40°C, while minimums are not dropping below 25°C, making the heat unbearable even at night.

High temperatures have also begun to affect nature. In Castelluccio di Norcia, one of the best-known destinations for the spectacular blooming of its fields, the intense heat has damaged the flowering process.

Të lidhura

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However, weather forecasts show that a change in conditions is expected from Tuesday, with rainfall and lower temperatures in some regions.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), since June 21 more than 1,300 additional deaths linked to extreme temperatures have been recorded in Europe.

Europe remains the fastest-warming continent in the world, while around 150 million residents are living under the impact of extreme heatwaves.

WHO experts describe extreme heat as a “silent killer,” as most homes, workplaces and schools are not designed to withstand such high temperatures.

After several days of scorching heat, extreme weather phenomena have also begun in some parts of Italy. In the Piedmont region, especially in Turin and the northern areas of the province, strong storms, intense rainfall and hail have been recorded.

In recent hours, the areas of Valtellina and Valchiavenna have also been hit by bad weather, with powerful winds, torrential rain and hail, causing problems in several areas.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 11:11

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