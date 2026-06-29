Europe hit by extreme heat, 150 million people affected and more than 1,300 lose their lives

A severe heatwave has reached its peak in Europe, with temperatures in many cities approaching or exceeding the 40°C threshold. Among the hardest-hit areas are Turin, Milan, Naples and Rome, where maximum temperatures are nearing 40°C, while minimums are not falling below 25°C, making even the nighttime hours difficult to endure.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), since June 21 more than 1,300 additional deaths linked to extreme temperatures have been recorded in Europe. The European continent continues to be the fastest-warming in the world, while around 150 million residents are living under the effects of extreme heatwaves.

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WHO specialists describe extreme heat as a “silent killer,” stressing that most homes, workplaces and schools were not built to withstand such high temperatures.

The impact of the high temperatures has also begun to show in nature. In Castelluccio di Norcia, one of the best-known places for the spectacular blooming of its fields, the intense heat has damaged the flowering process.

After several days of scorching temperatures, extreme weather phenomena have also appeared in some parts of Italy. In the Piedmont region, especially in Turin and in the northern areas of the province, powerful storms, intense rainfall and hail have been recorded.

In recent hours, Valtellina and Valchiavenna have also been hit by severe weather, with strong winds, heavy rainfall and hail, causing problems in several areas.

However, weather forecasts are signaling a change in atmospheric conditions starting on Tuesday, when rainfall and lower temperatures are expected in some regions.