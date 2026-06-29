Europe Gripped by Extreme Temperatures; in Germany, Police Cool Citizens With Water Cannon Vehicles

One of the most severe heatwaves ever recorded has swept across Europe, with temperatures in some areas reaching as high as 40°C, bringing serious consequences for health, energy supplies and infrastructure.

In a number of European countries, including Germany, France, Austria and Poland, the extreme heat has created serious difficulties in daily life. In Berlin, police deployed water cannon vehicles to cool crowds in the streets, while citizens have been urged to avoid staying in the sun and to take care to stay hydrated.

Të lidhura None found

France’s public health agency says the number of heat-related deaths in France has reached around 1,000. Most of those who have died are elderly, while authorities stress that the toll could rise as hospitals and care centers continue updating their data.

According to scientists, this episode ranks among the strongest heatwaves Europe has ever experienced. They warn that climate change is making such phenomena more frequent and more dangerous, emphasizing that events that were once rare are now becoming an almost annual occurrence.

The effects have also been felt in energy and transport. High temperatures have damaged infrastructure, leading to the suspension or restriction of some railway lines, while power grids are facing heavy pressure from increased demand for cooling.

In Hungary, a nuclear power plant has reduced output because of the overheating of the waters of the Danube River, which are used for cooling. In Italy, meanwhile, the low level of the Po River has allowed seawater to penetrate inland, putting agriculture at risk.

Authorities have warned that in the coming days some regions could be hit by severe storms, while the heatwave is expected to move gradually toward Central Europe and the Balkans.