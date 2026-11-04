EU report: Reforms crucial to Kosovo’s integration remain stalled

Reforms intended to bring Kosovo closer to the European Union are moving slowly in several key areas. The judiciary has made no progress, results in tackling corruption remain limited, and political crises have affected the work of institutions.

These are among the European Commission’s findings in its “Kosovo Report 2026,” part of the European Union’s Enlargement Package. The document covers the period from September 1, 2025, to September 1, 2026, and also includes some subsequent developments.

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The report comes ten years after the Stabilisation and Association Agreement entered into force and almost four years after Kosovo applied for EU membership. Radio Free Europe asked Kosovo’s chief negotiator with the EU, Jeton Zulfaj, for comment on the European Commission’s findings and is awaiting a response.

The Commission warns that the influence of political and economic interests over the judiciary remains a serious obstacle to its independence and, in some respects, has grown stronger. It also notes a decline in final judgments and convictions for high-level corruption, alongside shortcomings in parliamentary oversight of the government.

The report also includes positive assessments: the Commission highlights progress in public administration, the expansion of digital services and an easing of tensions in northern Kosovo, which allowed the EU’s punitive measures to be lifted.

Political deadlock and institutions

Two snap parliamentary elections, prolonged deadlock and the fact that a government with limited powers held office for most of the reporting period have affected the functioning of institutions.

According to the Commission, the Assembly has shown significant shortcomings in exercising its powers and has provided very limited oversight of the executive.

Although the elections are described as generally peaceful and competitive, the report notes attempts to politicize the Central Election Commission, shortcomings in campaign rules and insufficient measures against disinformation.

Voter turnout fell from 45 percent in December 2025 to 37 percent in June 2026. The Commission sees this as a possible indication of growing voter fatigue and dissatisfaction with the frequency of elections.

No progress in the judiciary

The Commission’s assessment of the judiciary is that, overall, there has been no progress. Undue interference linked to political and economic interests and other factors continues to undermine its independence and impartiality, while the package of legislation on judicial reform has yet to be adopted.

The report expresses concern about the implementation of amendments to the Law on the Prosecutorial Council and calls for the Venice Commission’s recommendations to be respected. On the other hand, it notes positive developments in the selection of the Chief State Prosecutor and changes to the composition of the Prosecutorial Council.

The Commission also raises the issue of the underrepresentation of Kosovo Serbs in the judiciary, saying this weakens the multiethnic character of the justice system.

Of particular concern are amendments to the Law on the Specialist Chambers, adopted by the Assembly on October 6. According to the Commission, they raise serious questions about Kosovo’s fulfillment of its international obligations, judicial independence, the protection of victims and witnesses, and accountability for war crimes.

The report also questions the constitutionality of these amendments. The president returned them to the Assembly for reconsideration on October 22.

Corruption: fewer convictions in high-level cases

Kosovo has made only limited progress in its efforts to combat corruption, according to the European Commission. Final court judgments and convictions have increased significantly in cases that do not involve high-level corruption, but have declined in high-level corruption cases.

The report finds that the country still lacks a comprehensive anti-corruption strategy and a coordinated approach to tackling corruption. Meanwhile, whistleblower reports received by the Agency for the Prevention of Corruption have almost doubled compared with the previous year.

The Commission calls for better verification of asset declarations and stronger investigations into high-level corruption.

Media pluralism, but also difficulties

Limited progress has also been recorded on freedom of expression and media freedom. The Commission describes Kosovo’s media environment as pluralistic, but notes a lack of transparency over ownership and difficulties with the financial sustainability of media outlets.

The situation is particularly concerning in Serb-majority areas, especially in the north, where the restrictive environment encourages self-censorship. The report calls for the adoption of a new law on the Independent Media Commission and a revision of the law on Radio Television of Kosovo to ensure sustainable funding and institutional independence.

The Commission also raises concerns about fundamental rights. Among them, it cites the demolition of private properties in the north without proper observance of legal procedures, while court challenges were still being considered.

Dialogue with Serbia and unfulfilled obligations

According to the European Commission, Kosovo and Serbia have not made sufficient progress in implementing the 2023 Ohrid Agreement. Unilateral actions and rhetoric from both sides continue to obstruct the normalization of relations.

Regular meetings between chief negotiators and technical teams have kept the dialogue going, but fulfillment of outstanding obligations under its agreements has been limited.

The Commission calls on Kosovo to begin the process of establishing self-management arrangements for the Serb community. In parallel, Serbia must begin recognizing Kosovo’s documents, symbols and institutions. The report stresses that the Ohrid Agreement is legally binding on both sides and must be implemented without delay or preconditions.

The situation in northern Kosovo is described as calm but fragile. The Commission criticizes repeated actions by Kosovo’s authorities against structures and services supported by Serbia, the arrests of Kosovo Serbs and the refusal to allow Serb judges and prosecutors to withdraw their resignations, which has prevented their reintegration into the judiciary.

Serbia, meanwhile, is criticized for lobbying against Kosovo’s membership in international organizations, including the Council of Europe and Interpol, and for inflammatory rhetoric by its officials. According to the report, it has taken no meaningful steps to ensure accountability for the armed attack on the Kosovo Police in Banjska in September 2023.

The Commission warns that the normalization of relations and the implementation of dialogue agreements are essential conditions for both countries’ European paths. Without progress, they risk missing important opportunities.