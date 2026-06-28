EU Office in Kosovo: Sanctions Are Putting Deep Pressure on the Russian Economy

The European Union Office in Kosovo has assessed that Russia’s economy, although affected by rising oil prices due to tensions with Iran, continues to face deep structural problems.

In a published statement, it said that the unexpected oil revenues have been partially offset by the strengthening of the currency, as well as by subsidies granted to oil companies and refineries, which has limited the positive effect on the Russian economy.

Të lidhura

None found

The EU Office emphasizes in the statement that “In the first four months of 2026, Russia’s budget deficit reached 5.9 trillion rubles, significantly higher than the 3.8 trillion rubles planned for the entire year. It is also reported that more than 200,000 businesses have closed since January.”

According to the published figures, interest rates in Russia remain high, while corporate debt has increased significantly since the start of the war in Ukraine. The country is also facing a labor shortage, tax increases, and shrinking domestic demand.

According to the EU, the 20 adopted sanctions packages continue to restrict Russia’s access to technology, finance, logistics, and energy markets, creating long-term costs for its economy.

The statement also stresses that rising oil prices may provide only temporary relief, but do not reverse the structural economic damage, as pressure on Russia remains ongoing.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 12:37

Tags: , ,
Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock

Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock
Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails

Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails
Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny

Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny
Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child

Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child
Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure

Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure
EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process

EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process
Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators

Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators
Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00

Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00
Perabetcasibombetparkbetpark girişGrandpashabetgrandpashabetcasibomGrandpashabetlunabetcasibomMeritkingCasibomCasibomdamabetcasibombetpascasibomjojobet girişKickmatbetdeneme bonusu veren sitelerMadridbetMadridbetJojobetJojobetgrandpashabetHoliganbetnakitbahisJojobetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetjojobetcasibomjojobetjojobetcasibomcasibom girişholiganbetBetpasjojobetjojobet girişimajbetjojobetbetcio