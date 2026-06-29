Emergency interventions in Tetovo rise by more than 50 percent due to the heat

High temperatures have led to an increase of more than 50 percent in the number of Emergency Medical Service interventions in Tetovo. The most frequent cases involve people suffering from chronic heart or respiratory tract diseases, but there are also citizens who lose consciousness while moving about in the heat, as well as frequent injuries among mountain motorcycle riders.

The head of Emergency Medical Service in Tetovo, Igor Mlladenovski, said that the highest number of calls is recorded during weekends, when citizens engage in leisure activities, which according to him increases exposure to the heat, motorcycle accidents in the mountains, and the burden on medical teams. “We receive the most calls during weekends, when people go out for leisure activities, which are the biggest cause of movement in the heat, motorcycle accidents in the mountains, and we are extremely busy. The number has increased by approximately 40 to 50 percent. The recommendation is that people should be careful with these temperatures and avoid them, especially those over 60 years old and those who have chronic heart disease, blood pressure issues,” said Igor Mlladenovski, Head of Emergency Medical Service Tetovo.

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Citizens are also seeking medical treatment at Tetovo’s emergency department.

Doctor Rezearta Elezi said that those usually seeking help are patients over the age of 40 who have comorbidities, namely those suffering from high blood pressure, asthma and bronchial diseases. According to her, the most common complaints are fatigue, sweating, nausea, headache and general weakness. “We usually have patients over the age of 40 who have comorbidities, meaning they suffer from high blood pressure, asthma, bronchial diseases, and the most frequent complaints are fatigue, sweating, nausea, headache and general weakness. Residents should follow the media where warnings are issued and be careful during the peak heat. Movement should be done from eight in the morning until 10 or 11 at the latest and after five o’clock. They should carry a cap and a small bottle of water with them,” said Rezearta Elezi, Doctor.

In just the past few days, Emergency Medical Service teams have intervened in dozens of heat-related cases, Zhurnal.mk reports.