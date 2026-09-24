Elbasan Municipal Council approves merger with Cërrik and Belsh as part of territorial reform

In a majority vote, the Elbasan Municipal Council today expressed its support for the administrative-territorial reorganization initiative, which aims to merge Elbasan municipality with those of Cërrik and Belsh.

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This decision was made after an extensive phase of public consultations held in the respective areas, where the opinions, suggestions, and stances of residents and local interest groups were gathered.

The consultation process involved a total of 670 citizens, of whom a significant majority, 513 people, declared in favor of the reform, while 67 others expressed opposition.

Out of the 51 members of the Elbasan Municipal Council, 36 councilors were present at the voting session. Of them, 26 voted in favor and only 2 voted against.

In its adopted position, the Municipal Council emphasizes the need for this reform to ensure the continuity and high standard of public services, as well as to maintain access and fair representation for all communities within the new administrative area.