Edmond Spaho Opposes the Protest: It Is Being Led by “Those Whose Chairs Were Broken,” Rama Needed for EU Integration

Former Democratic Party MP Edmond Spaho was a guest this Friday on the program “Breaking” on Top News, in an interview with journalist Xhoi Malësia.

During the conversation, Spaho reiterated that he is against the protest, a position he said he has expressed for a month. He raised doubts about the interests of the people who, according to him, are behind the organization and leadership of this gathering.

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According to him, the protest has brought together a conglomerate of people with certain interests who, as he put it, ostensibly set out for Zvërnec, but later ended up advancing the demands of certain religious groups, neo-Marxists, Vetëvendosje volunteers from Pristina and North Macedonia, imams from those two countries, Soros supporters, or LGBTQI+ groups.

Spaho said these people have gathered with the aim of changing the political system and added that proletarians from other countries have also come to take part. He said this is a minority, while the majority, according to him, are nearly 2 million voters in Albania, who a year ago gave Rama 83 mandates. However, he acknowledged that there are also naive citizens at the protest.

The former MP stressed that he has said before that Rama has done a great deal of harm to the country and should have left long ago. But, according to Spaho, the damage would be far greater if he were to submit to pressure from these groups, whom he said are of unknown identity and unknown program.

He said the protest does have leadership, but that this leadership is afraid to come out openly. According to Spaho, the organizers are “all the people in the Socialist Party whose chairs were broken”: ministers, customs directors and tax officials who, as he said, were unseated by time and emerged as failures. These people, according to him, are acting together with the groups he mentioned above, which have their own interests.

Spaho went on to say that their aim is to take over the Socialist Party, choose a new prime minister, and continue the story of the revolution. He stressed that Rama must continue for the sake of EU integration, underlining that the country has one year ahead to close the chapters. According to him, if this year is spent on the “government of the 500 Petrits” and dealing with “Çelo’s mustache,” then EU integration will come to an end once and for all.