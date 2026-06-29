Earthquakes in Venezuela, controversy over collapsed buildings: what the white blocks among the rubble represent

The two earthquakes that shook Venezuela have triggered not only a major rescue operation, but also a fierce clash of opinions on social media over the quality of the apartment blocks that collapsed.

At the center of the debate are the white blocks visible among the rubble. Many internet users have claimed that some buildings may have been constructed with expanded polystyrene (EPS), raising doubts about their resistance to seismic shaking.

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But specialists stress that at this stage there is no official evidence that the collapse of the structures was caused by the use of this material. According to them, technical inspections are still ongoing, and the authorities have not confirmed that any building was improperly erected with polystyrene as a load-bearing element.

Construction experts explain that expanded polystyrene is legally used in many countries as thermal and acoustic insulation, or as a lightweight filler material to reduce the weight of concrete slabs. However, the load-bearing part of buildings is constructed with reinforced concrete and steel. In the event of a collapse, these lightweight materials rise to the top of the rubble and can create the mistaken impression that the entire building was built with styrofoam.

Meanwhile, the country is grappling with the consequences of its most serious seismic disaster in more than 125 years. The preliminary toll stands at at least 1,430 victims, while thousands of others are reported injured or missing after the two earthquakes measuring magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 that struck Venezuela.

One of the bleakest scenes comes from the Bello Monte morgue in Caracas, where hundreds of family members are waiting to identify the bodies of their loved ones. Victims are being transported continuously in private cars, motorcycles and improvised vehicles, as morgue capacity has been overwhelmed by the high number of dead.

Many families have shared painful accounts from the tragedy. According to residents of the collapsed apartment blocks, dozens of people are believed to still be under the rubble, while search-and-rescue teams continue working around the clock. The rescue alive of several survivors after many hours has kept hope alive for finding others.

Venezuelan authorities said that several more people were also rescued in the latest operations. Among them was an 11-year-old boy, who was pulled out alive from the rubble in the coastal area of Carabayedas. Every such case is being seen as a sign of hope amid this tragedy.

However, public dissatisfaction with the way institutions have responded is growing. Residents of the hardest-hit areas accuse the government of delays in taking action and a lack of coordination in the first hours after the disaster. During a visit to Caracas, senior officials were met with protests and shouts from citizens, who demanded more help for affected families.

At the same time, the greatest aid for survivors is being provided by volunteers and humanitarian organizations. They are distributing food, water, medical assistance and psychological support to thousands of families left homeless.

As investigations into the reasons behind the building collapses continue, the main focus remains rescuing survivors and coping with a tragedy that has left deep scars in Venezuela.