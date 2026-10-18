DW: Fifth day of protests in Tirana becomes one of the fiercest clashes, dozens injured

Molotov cocktails, tear gas and rubber bullets were used on the fifth day of anti-government protests in Tirana. The confrontation between demonstrators and police was among the fiercest, with buildings and vehicles catching fire.

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Students gathered outside the Ministry of Education for the fifth consecutive day at around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday (17.10.2026).

The protest remained peaceful for nearly an hour and consisted mainly of symbolic acts. Participants raised the national flag, while a suitcase symbolizing emigration was set on fire and thrown into the ministry courtyard.

Protesters then threw stones, paving slabs and Molotov cocktails at police officers. The officers responded with water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets.

Clashes also spread to Durrës Street, where the gas made it difficult for protesters to breathe as police tried to detain some of them.

People at the scene objected to the officers’ methods. One called the intervention “state terror.” Another asked the police officers whether their incomes were enough to pay for medicines, their parents’ medical treatment and hospital expenses.

Tensions lasted for hours and moved to Dëshmorët e Kombit Boulevard. Molotov cocktails set several vehicles on fire, including a police water-cannon truck.

Fires started by protesters’ Molotov cocktails also reached the entrance to the former Dajti Hotel, which houses offices of the Bank of Albania.

A fire also broke out at a business on the ground floor near the Supreme Court building; from there, it spread to several court offices.

According to figures reported so far, 21 police officers and 13 protesters have been injured. One officer caught fire, while several students were struck by rubber bullets. The injured received medical assistance.

In the evening, police cleared protesters from the square, but clashes continued on other streets in Tirana. RENEA special forces also took part in the operation.

As tensions continued, Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha called on opposition supporters and people across the country to support the protesters through civil disobedience. He described it as the most valuable help they could give the students and high school pupils, whom he called fighters and true heroes.

Berisha also urged people from other parts of the country to come to Tirana the following day, presenting the mobilization as an important step in the political confrontation with the government.

Following the escalation of the protests, the United Nations in Albania repeated its call for tensions to ease and for constructive dialogue. In its statement, the UN said violence and the destruction of public or private property were unacceptable, stressing that they have no place in a peaceful democratic society.

The organization called for the protection of the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of the press. It also stressed that police interventions must be proportionate and respect due process guarantees.