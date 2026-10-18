Ymeri links violent protests in Albania to Kosovo’s political experience

Ymeri links violent protests in Albania to Kosovo’s political experience

Democratic League of Kosovo MP Janina Ymeri commented on the violent protests in Albania, comparing them with political developments in Kosovo and the rise to power of the Vetëvendosje Movement.

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In a Facebook post, Ymeri said similar protests had previously been used in Kosovo and, in her view, had paved the way for Albin Kurti and his associates to take power. She described them as lacking maturity in management and social matters and claimed that, even after six years, they continued to be associated with theft, scandals and stagnation.

According to Ymeri, a group’s move from the streets into office showed that its aim was not to change the country but to create a “clique.” She clarified that her comment was not an assessment of the situation in Albania, but a perspective that, she said, should help Gen Z understand that Kosovo has already lived through this episode.

She added that the situation in Albania could bring people with political and leadership experience into power. Nevertheless, Ymeri said that in postwar Kosovo, the move from street violence into office had not been a positive experience.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 08:11

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